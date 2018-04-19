Pull yourself together! It’s curtains for air pollution

Could pollution-fighting curtains be the key to keeping high levels of inner city pollution out of the home?

Home furnishings retailer Hillarys seems to think so – the brand is looking into the possibility of using existing anti-pollution nanotechnology materials to make emissions-proof curtains.

It says the concept could benefit thousands of city dwellers who are currently unwilling to open their windows because of the harmful health effects of airborne pollutants.

The process would involve coating standard curtain fabric with a chemical substance that becomes active when subjected to a light source such as the sun.

Electrons within the coating would then react with water molecules in the air and break apart into two highly reactive radicals able to break down harmful pollutants in the air and make them safe.

Tara Hall, Spokesperson for Hillarys, said: “The great thing about pollution neutralising textiles is that they are cost-effective and inclusive.

“In the future, everybody could have these innovative curtains in their home and do their bit to reduce levels of harmful pollution.”