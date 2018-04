French utility ENGIE and its investment partner Meridiam have won contracts for two solar projects in Senegal.

They will have a total capacity of 60MW and are part of the Scaling Solar initiative run by the Senegalese authorities and the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group.

The solar projects will be located in Kahone, in the Kaolack region and Touba-Kael, in the Diourbel region.

The two firms will hold a 40% shareholding in the project company.