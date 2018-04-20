Scientific advisors promote climate change knowledge exchange

Scientific advisors from across the Commonwealth are to establish a knowledge exchange network to tackle issues such as climate change, food security and the state of the oceans.

Science leaders from Commonwealth nations, chaired by the UK Government’s Chief Scientific Advisor, Dr Patrick Vallance, met to discuss the role of science and technology in preparing for and responding to climate emergencies and meeting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

They said the new network would aim to promote exchanging scientific and technology-based information to achieve the SDGs, enhance co-operation on science related to risk management and emergency response and explore new approaches to data governance.

It would also develop a strategy for integrating locally-derived data to understand and stimulate innovative solutions to issues as coastal erosion, water quality and food waste.

A report summarising the impact and key lessons learned from these projects will be presented to leaders at the Commonwealth summit in 2020.

Dr Patrick Vallance said: “The Commonwealth represents a great opportunity for international collaboration, sharing data and science expertise to solve universal challenges such as climate change, food security, the state of the oceans, supporting private sector innovation and managing the impacts of disruptive technologies.

“These are challenges for which no country can plausibly claim to have all the answers.”