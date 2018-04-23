Nissan announces ‘hundreds’ of job losses in UK

Nissan is to cut ‘hundreds of jobs’ at its car plant in Sunderland.

The carmaker builds its Qashqai and Juke models at the site in the north-east of England, where it employs 7,000 people.

It suggest the cuts come as a result of a diesel sales decline as well as a switch in production to newer models.

Employees are expected to be offered a financial package and the chance to be retrained if they choose to leave.

A spokesperson for the firm has been quoted as saying: “We will be managing a planned short-term reduction in powertrain supply and plant volumes at Nissan Motor Manufacturing UK, in line with our 2018 business plan.

“We are now discussing these operational changes with our employees.”

Jaguar Land Rover recently announced it is to cut 1,000 contract jobs.