‘Almost all EEA member nations have climate strategy but around half lack solid action plan’

Almost all of the 33 European Environment Agency (EEA) member countries have drawn up a national climate adaptation strategy but only half have adopted a solid plan to put this into action.

That’s according to a new report from the EEA, which reviews national climate change impact, vulnerability and risk (CCIV) assessments across Europe.

It says nearly all of its member countries have conducted at least one national CCIV assessment, with around two-thirds having identified concrete adaptation measures.

The report suggests common challenges during assessments include gaps in data, integrating quantitative and qualitative information and trying to compare diverse climate risks across different sectors.

The EEA says although national CCIV assessments provide a general overview and can assist in setting broad priorities, sub-national and local information is required for developing targeted measures.

Most of the countries surveyed said they needed further CCIV information to make well informed decisions and noted they intend to update their knowledge base, increase collaboration with other nations and use common metrics to reduce confusion.