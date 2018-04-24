Russia’s ROSATOM: ‘Nuclear power is a vital element of a low carbon mix’

Nuclear power is a vital element of a low carbon energy mix.

That’s according to Andrey Rozhdestvin, CEO of ROSATOM France, who spoke to ELN about the important role nuclear technologies play in transitioning to an increasingly diverse generation mix.

He said the controversial source of electricity is “essential” in working towards decarbonisation goals and international obligations such as the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The boss of the state-owned corporation suggested nuclear power must be employed with other forms of energy such as wind and solar and would provide a form of energy storage through baseload capacity.

He added ROSATOM itself is working to develop wind capacity in Russia.

Mr Rozhdestvin also said various technologies from the nuclear sector can spin off and have positive effects in other industries, such as radioactive isotopes being used in the medical field to save human lives.