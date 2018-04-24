Ukraine energy ministry website hit by ransomware attack

Hackers used ransomware to take down the website of the energy ministry in Ukraine today.

Reports claim a message was posted in English, demanding a ransom of 0.1 bitcoin, worth around £665.58 by today’s exchange rate.

Ukrainian cyber-police spokeswoman Yulia Kvitko told Reuters the attack was an isolated incident with no other government departments affected.

She has been quoted as saying: “This case is not large-scale. If necessary, we are ready to react and help

“Our specialists are working right now… We do not know how long it will take to resolve the issue.”