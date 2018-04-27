Scotch whisky sector toasts renewable energy goal

The scotch whisky industry has reached its target for increased renewable energy use four years ahead of schedule.

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) revealed it now sources more than 20% of its energy consumption from green sources – up from 3% in 2008.

That has led to a 22% fall in greenhouse gas emissions – with global exports of £4.37 billion, the sector said it accounts for 20% of all UK food and drink exports but is only responsible for 10.7% of the energy use.

Its latest Environmental Strategy Report added 44% of its product packaging is now made from recycled materials, also surpassing its 2020 target and water use has been reduced by 29% – the equivalent of more than 1,800 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

SWA CEO Karen Betts said the scotch whisky industry takes sustainability “extremely seriously”.

She added: “I am delighted that the industry has made significant progress in a number of areas and particularly that we have reached our target for the use of non-fossil fuel four years early. The fact that we have done so is a testament to the industry’s significant progress in helping to protect Scotland’s natural resources and environment.”