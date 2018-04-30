Innovative UK oil and gas projects receive £300k

The Oil & Gas Innovation Centre (OGIC) has invested more than £300,000 in three new projects aimed at cutting operational costs and improving efficiency in the sector.

Three UK companies will collaborate with Scottish universities to develop innovative technologies to solve industry challenges.

One of the projects will see Robert Gordon University work with CorrosionRADAR Ltd, to take its new remote monitoring and analytics system to the next stage – the device monitors corrosion under insulation using permanently mounted sensors to locate problem areas within complex pipeline networks.

Phoenix RDS will also work with Heriot-Watt University to develop a flow control device, which will identify potential changes in the property of fluids passing through a pipeline and ensure the desired polymer mixture is maintained.

Another project will see Blue Gentoo collaborate with the University of Aberdeen on an Intelligent Hydrate Tool, combining AI technology, proven software and engineering techniques to enhance oil recovery and minimise production risks.

OGIC Chief Executive Ian Phillips said: “Each innovation has the potential to solve real industry challenges, while delivering significant cost savings and minimising potential risks offshore.

“There are a number of companies out there that have the skills and expertise to develop ground-breaking technologies but possibly don’t have the capital to get their ideas off the ground. That’s why it’s vitally important that support is given to small technology-focused businesses so they can help push our industry forward, support the UKCS and export their offerings to the international market.”