Claire Perry to headline Energy Live Expo

Energy Minister Claire Perry will open Energy Live Expo this autumn.

I am delighted to say she will start off the day as we address the biggest energy issues facing the sector. Claire has been Energy Minister since 2017. Since her arrival, she has led the delivery of the Government’s inaugural Clean Growth Strategy, established the Green Finance Taskforce and launched the Powering Past Coal Alliance, a global initiative to drive the transition to cleaner energy.

She also has lots of business experience having worked at the Bank of America, McKinsey and Credit Suisse. She also founded her own financial advice business before moving to the public sector as a Political Advisor to George Osborne. She has been MP for Devizes since 2010.

Claire will join me to open Expo on October 31st and we will look at all the major energy issues of our time in particular the disruption taking place in the energy sector with new technologies, storage and of course policy changes as we enter our transition period of Brexit.

If you are an energy user in either the public or private sector and have a question you’d like to ask the minister, let me know, by registering for the event here.

There will be plenty more content coming for EXPO in the coming weeks and of course put the date in your diary!