First unit of Dubai’s giant concentrated solar plant commissioned

The first unit of a giant concentrated solar power plant in Dubai has been commissioned.

EDF has inaugurated 200MW of the 800MW Dewa III facility – the third phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, led by renewable developer Masdar.

The currently installed capacity will be followed by the commissioning of two 300MW units in 2019 and 2020.

The project will have a total capacity of 5GW, representing an investment worth $14 billion (£10bn) and is expected to reduce emissions by up to 6.5 million tons a year when it is fully operational in 2030.

Construction of the fourth phase of the project started last month.