M&S trials refrigeration unit to freeze emissions

Retail giant M&S is trialling liquid nitrogen refrigeration units in a bid to reduce carbon emissions from its chilled deliveries.

It has joined forces with Dearman, which is providing the technology that replaces diesel secondary engines used to power transport refrigeration units (TRUs) that keep food cold on the road.

The technology firm claims the system has the potential to cut emissions by up to 95%.

The trial aims to quantify the costs and environmental benefits of the technology before the British retailer implements a nationwide rollout.

M&S has set a target to cut its emissions by 90% by 2035 compared to 2006 levels.

Fleet Engineer Anthony Whitehouse said: “Our latest sustainability plan is ambitious and includes bold new science-based target to further improve the efficiency of our operations. Our chilled delivery trucks have a role to play in that and we believe Dearman’s transport refrigeration unit could help us meet our emissions targets.”

A similar trial was conducted by Sainsbury’s in 2016.