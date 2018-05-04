Theresa May opens renewable training facility in Maidenhead

Prime Minister Theresa May has officially opened what is said to be the first renewable energy training facility at a Further Education college in the UK.

The Energy Centre at Berkshire College of Agriculture in Maidenhead has been developed by biomass firm LC Energy in partnership with the college and Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise.

It will enable students aged between 16 and 19 “for the first time” to gain accredited technical qualifications in renewable energy, helping address the skills shortage.

Mrs May said: “I was very pleased to go back to Berkshire College of Agriculture to hear of the innovative work the college is doing and to open the new energy centre. It’s vital that young people have the education and skills to take on the jobs needed for the future.

“So I was pleased to be able to meet with students who, through using the new energy centre, will be given the training and opportunity to make a real difference to help protect our planet for future generations.”