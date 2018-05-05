EU finalises technical follow-up for tougher car emissions tests

The European Commission has finished its technical follow-up to strengthen emissions testing for vehicles across the EU.

Member States meeting in the Technical Committee of Motor Vehicles (TCMV) agreed on the Commission’s reforms, which are expected to reduce margins of technical uncertainty, increase rigorous checks of cars already in circulation and testing by independent and accredited third parties.

On-board fuel and energy consumption monitoring devices are being introduced, allowing the comparison of laboratory results for CO2 emissions with average real driving situations for the first time.

The Commission will also be able to impose fines of up to €30,000 (£26,260) per vehicle if manufacturers break the rules.

Elżbieta Bieńkowska, Commissioner for the Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs said: “By continuously tightening the screws on the way emissions tests are conducted, we aim to better protect our health and environment, restore consumer confidence and add yet another incentive for a quick shift to zero emission vehicles.”

The reforms follow the dieselgate scandal – the former head of Volkswagen has been charged with conspiracy in the US in connection with emissions cheating.