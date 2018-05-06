EU carbon emissions up last year

The EU saw an increase of 1.8% in carbon emissions last year compared to 2016.

According to latest statistics from Eurostat, emissions rose in a majority of member states, with the highest increase recorded Malta, followed by Estonia, Bulgaria, Spain and Portugal.

However, seven member states saw a fall – Finland, Denmark, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Latvia and Germany.

CO2 emissions are a major contributor to global warming and account for around 80% of all EU greenhouse gas emissions.

They are influenced by factors such as climate conditions, economic growth, size of the population, transport and industrial activities.