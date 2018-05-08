British Gas owner Centrica’s chairman to step down

British Gas owner Centrica’s chairman has informed of his intention to step down from his role within the next 12 months.

Rick Haythornthwaite will have served on the Board for nearly six years when he retires.

Centrica added it will now begin the process to appoint a successor.

Mr Haythornthwaite said: “Chairing Centrica has been a real privilege and the Group has made material progress against a challenging external environment, including significant fundamental changes in the energy landscape.”