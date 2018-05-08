E.ON to buy wind energy firm Vortex’s German projects

E.ON Climate & Renewables has announced it will be taking over the German activities of a wind energy developer.

Vortex Energy, which has been developing and operating onshore wind farms in Germany since 2004, has a total capacity of 300MW and a large number of projects at early stages of development.

Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, CEO of E.ON Climate & Renewables said: “We see strong growth potential for wind energy in Germany. Vortex’s outstanding expertise and regional networking are a key factor for us to exploit this potential and compete for the best locations.”

Vortex Energy’s activities in Poland and Belgium are not part of the deal.

The transaction is subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities.