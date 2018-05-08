UK plans to wipe-out wet wipes within 25 years

The government has announced it plans to phase out the use of wet wipes in the UK within the next 25 years.

That’s according to a statement released by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), which said wet wipes would be among the ‘avoidable plastic waste’ it aims to eliminate as part of its new environmental plans.

The wipes, which are commonly used to clean babies, remove make-up and wipe down surfaces, often contain non-biodegradable plastic.

When flushed down the toilet, they can block pipes and sewers, creating fatbergs, as well as end up in the sea and kill marine life.

A spokesperson for Defra said: “We are continuing to work with manufacturers and retailers of wet wipes to make sure labelling on packaging is clear and people know how to dispose of them properly.”

Prime Minister Theresa May has pledged to ban all “avoidable plastic waste” by 2042.