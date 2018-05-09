Technology

Audi drives towards 800,000 EV sales in 2025

The car manufacturer says it will have introduced at least 20 electrified models by this time

Register now!

By Jonny Bairstow
Wednesday 9 May 2018
Image: bondvit / Shutterstock

Audi has announced it plans to sell 800,000 fully electric cars and plug-in hybrids in 2025.

By then, the car manufacturer says it will have introduced at least 20 electrified models and ploughed around €40 billion (£35bn) into strategic areas such as e-mobility, autonomous driving and digitisation.

To free up the funds necessary for this electric push, the company says it will cease production of a number of existing cars, including the two-door versions of its ‘A1’ and ‘A3’ models.

It also plans to release the production version of the Audi e-tron prototype, followed by two variants in 2019 and 2020 – it claims it will be the first premium car to be produced at high-volume in a carbon-neutral way.

The car’s lithium-ion battery will work with rapid chargers and is expected to provide a range of more than 400 kilometres.

Rupert Stadler, Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi, said: “Our goal is to revolutionise mobility. Also in electric mobility, we want to become the number one among the premium manufacturers – with full suitability for everyday use, no compromises, top quality and driving pleasure for the customer.”