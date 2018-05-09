Natural gas to overtake renewables in US power capacity additions

The US will see more gas-fired generators coming online this year than renewable energy projects.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects nearly 32GW of new power generating projects to go live this year, more than in any year over the last decade.

It adds although renewables such as solar and wind accounted for 98% of the 2GW added so far this year, it expects around 21GW of natural gas projects to come online in 2018.

The EIA states: “If these generators come online based on their reported timelines, 2018 will be the first year since 2013 in which renewables did not make up a majority of added capacity.”

Last year, renewables accounted for 55% of the 21GW of US capacity additions – the fourth consecutive year in which green energy made up more than half of the total mix.