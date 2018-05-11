Energy price rise hits one million npower customers

Around one million of npower’s domestic customers will see an increase in energy bills.

The 5.3% rise will add around £64 to a typical dual fuel annual bill and will come into effect on 17th June.

It is made up of an average increase of 4.4% on gas and 6.2% on electricity, which means householders will pay £1,230 yearly.

Those customers on fixed-term energy deals, have prepayment meters or on the safeguard tariffs will not be affected.

The Big Six supplier said the price rise “largely stems from increases in policy and wholesale energy costs”.

It has launched a new Price Freeze June 2022 tariff exclusively for those customers who will be affected, costing £1,166 on average.

Simon Stacey, Managing Director for Domestic Markets at npower said: “Announcing this price change today isn’t a decision we’ve taken lightly. The costs all large and medium suppliers are facing – particularly wholesale and policy costs which are largely outside our control – have unfortunately been on the rise for some time and we need to reflect these in our prices.”

Other Big Six suppliers that have increased prices this year include British Gas, EDF Energy, E.ON and ScottishPower.