Oil and gas industry ‘must create 10k new roles by 2025’

The oil and gas industry must recruit 10,000 jobs that don’t exist today by 2025.

That’s according to a new report from the Offshore Petroleum Industry Training Organisation (OPITO), which studies the dynamics of the UK’s oil and gas workforce and its changing skills requirements over the next 20 years.

It urges the industry to support new skills strategies to safeguard jobs and increase capabilities for digital transformation and indicates more than 40,000 new people will need to be recruited into the industry over this period.

The group expects these posts will be in fields such as data science, data analytics, robotics, change management and remote operations.

OPITO also expects around 80,000 workers are likely to retire or leave the sector for other reasons by 2035.

The organisation says closer collaboration between industry and training providers is required to up-skill and re-skill the workforce and ensure it is competing effectively with other sectors for the best candidates.

It advises the government should implement a new skills strategy to ensure the industry responds effectively to securing future talent requirements and safeguarding jobs.