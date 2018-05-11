Finance & Markets, Industry Round-up, The Haven Power Market Report

Strong wind and solar output buoys renewables, as oil prices hit four-year high

By Jonny Bairstow
Friday 11 May 2018
The Haven Power market report keeps you up to date with energy market changes over the last seven days.

Here’s a summary of the week:
• Report of tensions between the US and Iran send Brent Crude oil prices to four-year high
• Warm weather over the bank holiday weekend keeps demand low and day-ahead prices down
• Seasonal contracts move in line with wider fuel commodities
• Coal absent from fuel mix for a full 24 hours again during week 18

