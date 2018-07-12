UK scheme to fight plastic pollution in overseas territories

The UK has launched an initiative to reduce and monitor plastic pollution in the British Overseas Territories (BOT).

The Darwin Plus Scheme, which funds conservation and environmental projects, aims to deliver on the flagship commitments set out in the government’s 25-Year Environment Plan and is now open for applications until 3rd September 2018.

Funding is open to any organisation as long as the proposed project will benefit one or more BOTs by protecting and enhancing their biodiversity or addressing wider environment or climate-related issues.

One of the projects it is currently supporting is the monitoring and reduction of plastic waste on the island of St Helena in the South Atlantic Ocean, with the establishment of a recycling programme.

Local schoolchildren and communities are to be engaged in the project through an educational outreach programme.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove said: “We must protect our oceans and marine life from plastic waste if we are to be the first generation to leave our environment in a better state than we found it.

“Protecting and enhancing biodiversity in the UK’s Overseas Territories will help make crucial activities such as agriculture, fisheries, forestry and tourism more sustainable.”