Welsh renewable community hub study awarded £16k

A project that will explore the creation of a community renewable energy hub in Wales has been granted £16,000 of funding.

Project Dynamo will look into forming a network that will supply green energy to local businesses and communities in and around the Martletwy.

It will need to establish the energy needs of local communities and how power generated from solar panels and wind turbines at New House Farm could be supplied.

The funding is being provided by Arwain Sir Benfro, the Local Action Group (LAG) for Pembrokeshire, which brings together a mix of local community representatives, businesses and local authority partners.

Emma Ratcliffe from Project Dynamo said: “We hope to create an energy network in the area that could lead to a business partnership delivering energy across a diverse community.

“By working together as a community, we can take advantage of renewable energy from solar and wind, with battery storage to supply business and local communities in Martletwy. As well as supplying the businesses, we want to supply the local community and explore models of community ownership.”