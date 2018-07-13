Swedish energy efficient social infrastructure project granted £256m

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing SEK3 billion (£256m) for an energy efficient social infrastructure project in Sweden.

The funding will be used by real estate firm Hemsö for its construction plans, which include healthcare and research buildings and well as elderly care homes and educational facilities.

They are to be built to nearly zero energy building standards and will be located in the main Swedish cities, which are said to be among the fastest growing in the EU.