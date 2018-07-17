Libyan exports put an end to oil’s “bull run”

Stay up to date with energy market changes over the last 7 days, with the Haven Power market report.
Here’s a summary of the week:
- Libyan oil exports were bearing down on previously high (bullish) power prices
- Low wind and high solar output continued for another week
- National Grid wasn’t stressed during England’s World Cup semi-final match
- Baseload contracts tracked movements in wider fuel commodities
This market report is particularly relevant if you’re buying electricity flexibly, or about to sign or renew a fixed electricity contract. Getting these decisions right can reduce your vulnerability to price-peaks in the wholesale market and save you money.
For the details – and our weekly analysis of day-ahead power, imbalance prices, renewable power, seasonal contracts and annual power – simply check out the Haven Power website for the full market report.
This is a promoted article.