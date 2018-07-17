Finance & Markets, Industry Round-up, The Haven Power Market Report

Libyan exports put an end to oil’s “bull run”

Stay up to date with energy market changes over the last 7 days, with the Haven Power market report.

By Freddie Rand
Tuesday 17 July 2018
Image: Haven Power

Here’s a summary of the week:

  • Libyan oil exports were bearing down on previously high (bullish) power prices
  • Low wind and high solar output continued for another week
  • National Grid wasn’t stressed during England’s World Cup semi-final match
  • Baseload contracts tracked movements in wider fuel commodities

 This market report is particularly relevant if you’re buying electricity flexibly, or about to sign or renew a fixed electricity contract. Getting these decisions right can reduce your vulnerability to price-peaks in the wholesale market and save you money.

This is a promoted article. 