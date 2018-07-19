Green light for Electric Vehicles Bill in Parliament

New legislation aimed at boosting the number of charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) across the UK is to be passed through Parliament today.

The Automated and Electric Vehicles Bill will give the government new powers to kick-start the rollout of EV chargers and ensure motorway services are also upgraded.

In addition, city mayors will be able to request installations at large fuel retailers in their areas.

The Act will bring automated vehicle insurance in line with motor insurance practice, which ensures drivers are covered both when they are driving and when a vehicle is driverless.

Roads Minister Jesse Norman said: “The UK is becoming a world leader in the rollout of low-emission transport. Today we have passed a significant milestone in that journey. The increasing automation of our cars is transforming the way we drive and the government is steadily updating our laws in order to prepare for the future.

“This Act will ensure that the UK’s infrastructure and insurance system is ready for the biggest transport revolution in a century.”