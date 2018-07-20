Government launches consultation on small-scale, low carbon power generation

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has launched a consultation to seek views on the future of support for small-scale, low carbon electricity generation.

The call for evidence seeks to identify the challenges and opportunities presented by small-scale low carbon energy projects in contributing to government’s objectives for clean, affordable, secure and flexible power.

It also seeks information on the role for government and the private sector in overcoming these challenges and making the most of these opportunities.

The evidence gathered from this call for evidence will allow government to decide how to proceed after the closure of the Feed-In Tariff scheme in April 2019.

This call for evidence is aimed at individuals and groups with “any interest in the small scale, low carbon industry”.

This consultation closes at 11:45pm on the 30th of August 2018.