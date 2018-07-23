Hybrid power solution for London Underground station

A temporary power hybrid unit claimed to be the largest and most powerful in the UK been installed at London’s Kennington Underground station.

Four new customer passageways are being built at the tube station as part of work on the Northern Line Extension, which will expand the underground network from Kennington to Battersea Power Station via Nine Elms.

Off Grid Energy has provided its technology, which it said to result in a significant improvement in fuel efficiency and reduce emissions and noise pollution, while cutting costs.

The unit also includes storage capacity of 350kWh and smart monitoring, enabling the company to use data from this project to judge how much power would be needed for similar projects in the future.

When the battery inside the unit is charged and demand for power is low, the generator can automatically turn off and the energy stored in the battery is used to supply the load.

Danny Jones, CEO of Off Grid Energy said: “Our hybrid power system delivers a cost saving, cleaner solution that also significantly reduces noise pollution in a sensitive residential area and is the biggest hybrid system for temporary power we have supplied.

“With a power output of 195kVA and storage capacity of 350kWh, it is conceivably the most powerful temporary power hybrid unit in the UK with the largest battery storage capacity in the UK for temporary power. The added flexibility that comes from dual power supply and improved power quality means that the solution delivers a multi-layer win: Lower cost, cleaner air, less CO2, elimination of noise and greater power supply resilience.”