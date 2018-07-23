North East research and innovation centres granted £180m

The government has announced funding totalling £180 million for two research and innovation centres in the North of England.

The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult in Blyth and the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) in Redcar, part of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult, have been granted £73.1 million and £107 million respectively.

The ORE Catapult works across the offshore renewables sectors to deliver projects, products and services that help to reduce costs, improve reliability and efficiency.

The CPI supports partners in markets, including energy, aerospace, chemical processing, food and agriculture, transport and construction, using innovative processes and scientific expertise to help get products to market faster at lower cost.

The cash boost is expected to help accelerate the development of technologies and services needed for future manufacturing, boost local growth and create jobs.

Energy Secretary Greg Clark, who made the announcement during his visit to Newcastle today, said: “The UK has a world-beating reputation for innovation and we are building on this strength as part of our Industrial Strategy with the largest investment in R&D in 40 years.

“The Catapult network plays a key role in building on UK strengths in sectors and technologies that are going to be in high demand in the years ahead, bringing ideas to products and services on the market. Today’s investment builds on the unique strengths the North East has in renewable energy and advanced manufacturing, helping drive the region’s future economic growth.”

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry also confirmed clean energy auctions will be held every two years from 2019 during her visit to Newcastle today.

