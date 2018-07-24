Batteries rollout begins for Isles of Scilly smart energy project

The first stage of a £10.8 million smart energy project on the Isles of Scilly has been launched.

Moixa has started installing smart batteries as part of a programme, led by Hitachi Europe, that aims to test how technologies like energy storage, electric vehicles (EVs), smart heating and solar power could help support the island’s energy system and reduce bills.

It has also developed smart control systems, in collaboration with home energy services firm PassivSystems, to manage and optimise the batteries, heat pumps and water heaters for households, using artificial intelligence (AI) to learn their patterns of use and maximise savings.

Around 450kW of solar panels will be installed on the roofs of more than 70 council-owned homes, on the island’s fire station, recycling facility and desalination plant.

They are expected to more than double the island’s renewable capacity and save nearly 400 tonnes of carbon emissions ever year.

A not-for-profit company, the Isles of Scilly Community Venture, will sell power generated by the solar panels and help cut electricity bills for consumers through an energy tariff that is due to be launched this summer.

The batteries, smart heating devices and EVs will integrate with an Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled energy resource management platform, developed by Hitachi Europe, which will be launched in November.

The Smart Energy Islands (SEI) project will lay the foundations for the wider Smart Islands programme, which aims to reduce power bills by 40%, meet 40% of energy demand through renewables and see 40% of electric or low carbon vehicles by 2025.

Chris Wright, Moixa Chief Technology Officer, said: “The Isles of Scilly will be a global test-bed for batteries, electric vehicles and smart heating systems, showing how they can save money for households, enable more clean renewable power and support efficient, cost-effective energy systems. It will demonstrate the value of technologies that can benefit communities all over the world.”