Construction of East Anglia ONE wind farm hub begins

The construction of an operations hub at the East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm in Lowestoft has begun.

The new operations and maintenance building will support the day-to-day operations of the ScottishPower facility, which is currently under development.

The East Anglia ONE site in the North Sea will be made up of 102 wind turbines and forms part of a £2.5 billion investment in the region to meet the annual electricity demands of almost 600,000 households.

The new operations and maintenance facility will help to support the offshore phase of construction work on the wind farm but will continue to be used over the 30-year lifespan of the project.

MP for Waveney, Peter Aldous, said: “A quiet revolution is taking place in the way that electricity is provided to the UK’s homes and businesses, which can bring significant benefits to coastal towns such as Lowestoft.

“Having the operations and maintenance base for the East Anglia ONE windfarm in our town is very important for the future of Lowestoft and the wider Waveney community, providing job opportunities offshore, onshore and within the supply chain.”