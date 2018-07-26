Small business supplier National Gas and Power stops trading

National Gas and Power (NGP), which provides energy to around 80 business customers, has stopped trading.

Ofgem has chosen Hudson Energy as supplier of last resort for these customers and any questions should be directed to the company.

The regulator said as NGP is unable to pay its debts, it is not satisfied the company will be able to continue to provide or otherwise procure the services necessary for supplying electricity and gas to its customers or to pay charges under the industry arrangements.

A spokesperson from Ofgem told ELN: “National Gas and Power customers will be contacted by Hudson. We expect Hudson to take all necessary steps to ensure a smooth transition for these customers.”