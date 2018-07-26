UK anaerobic digestion trade body has a gas with low carbon vehicles

The UK’s trade body for anaerobic digestion has become a member of the Natural Gas Vehicle Network (NGVN).

The Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association (ADBA) said its alliance with the organisation would strengthen the UK’s transport sector and promote natural gas vehicles, particularly in the heavy goods vehicle (HGV) sector.

Mike Foster, CEO NGVN, said: “Anaerobic digestion converts organic wastes and energy crops into valuable resources including biomethane, which can be used as a clean and low carbon fuel for heavy vehicles such as buses and HGVs.

“We are delighted to welcome ADBA into membership. We look forward to working with them in championing natural gas as a transport fuel for HGVs and the only sensible choice for fleet operators.”