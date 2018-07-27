Latest Jobs – Business Development Manager – Utility People

Summary:

Do you have experience in identifying strategic product/ proposition opportunities and developing channel road map highlighting specific partner categories and timelines? A leading international retail energy supplier are looking for a Business Development Manager to develop new routes to market, growing product portfolio and implement an effective sales, marketing and service delivery.

The successful candidate with source, negotiate and manage relationships with TPIs and deliver proposition that add value to both customers and the business. So, if the Business Development Manager sounds like you – apply today!!!

Key responsibilities:

• Work closely with UK and North American teams to develop value propositions and ensure alignment

• Source and develop partnerships with organisations capable of supporting desired propositions

• Coordinate regular reporting to meet the requirements of stakeholders and the business

• Work closely with the broader Residential Sales Team and the wider business to deliver an integrated channel strategy

• Ensure that quality and customer experience are delivered to a consistently high standard across all partner channels

• Other ad hoc duties that may arise from time to time.

Skills and experienced required:

• Have at least 3 years’ experience working in a similar role

• Experience of retail energy markets is essential

• Be educated to degree level or equivalent

• Possess excellent verbal and written communication skills and exhibit exceptional interpersonal skills

• Demonstrate high attention to detail and consistent high-quality delivery

• Possess sufficient gravitas necessary to effectively negotiate at board level.

