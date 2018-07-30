Energy UK takes charge with new EV infrastructure forum

A new forum aimed at bringing together electric vehicle (EV) charging point operators is being launched by Energy UK.

The trade body’s EV Charging Forum will explore ways to ensure the greener vehicles are integrated into the energy system, encouraging continued innovation and growth.

The first meeting is to be held on 10th September 2018.

The announcement follows Energy UK’s consultation earlier this year, which sought views on developing standards for smart EV charging.

The trade body sits on the government’s EV Energy Taskforce and the work of the forum is expected to feed into their wider efforts to decarbonise transport.

Lawrence Slade, Chief Executive of Energy UK said: “EVs have enormous and widespread potential from tackling emissions and air pollution to their transformative effect on the energy system itself – as well as the economic benefits of being a world leader in the technology involved. However, in order to maximise this potential, a wide ranging and co-ordinated approach across all the different sectors and authorities involved is required.

“As the performance and cost of EVs improve, it will be vital that the necessary infrastructure, like the expansion of charging points, keeps pace with consumer demand.”

Ofgem recently set out reforms to harness the benefits of EVs and is consulting on its proposals until 18th September 2018.