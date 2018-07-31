Businesses offered £20m for low carbon vehicle tech

Funding worth £20 million Is being offered to develop new low carbon vehicle technologies that can build the UK’s supply chain.

Organisations can apply for a share of the grant from 6th August 2018 and must be led by a business working in partnership with others and must include an SME and a vehicle manufacturer or tier 1 supplier.

Projects must cover areas, including alternative propulsion systems, electric machines and power electronics, energy storage and energy management, lightweight vehicle and powertrain structures and thermal propulsion systems.

They must have a proven technology concept and demonstrate there is a clear route to market – and significantly reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality.

The competition, delivered by Innovate UK with funding provided by the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), will close on 3rd October 2018.

The APC is particularly looking for projects that support the UK’s long term capabilities and supply chain in the design, build and manufacture of low emission vehicle technologies.