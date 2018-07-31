EU approves Greek support for flexible power capacity

The European Commission has given the go-ahead for a support scheme for flexible power capacity in Greece.

Under the scheme, capacity providers such as gas-fired power plants, hydro plants and demand response and storage operators can receive payments for being available to generate electricity or reduce consumption.

This flexibility will allow Greek transmission system operator (TSO) to cope with the variability in electricity production and consumption, especially during the evening, when falling solar generation coincides with increasing power demand.

To limit costs, the TSO will select the flexible capacity providers through auctions, with a maximum tendered volume of 4.5GW until the end of 2019.

The Commission said the scheme will allow a “smooth transition towards a reformed electricity market”, which Greece committed to implement as part of the European Stability Mechanism support programme.