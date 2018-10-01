Flogas broadens LPG offering with new acquisition

Flogas has bought Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) firm Countrywide LPG.

As part of a wider move to bolster its distribution network, it has also added to its gas truck fleet, acquired new depots in Worcestershire and Powys and invested in newly refurbished offices in Gloucestershire.

It says the expansion of its LPG storage facilities, delivery capabilities and customer service team will mean it can provide a better, more reliable supply chain for the fuel.

Flogas Managing Director Lee Gannon said: “This move simply underpins our unwavering commitment to the LPG industry, which we believe will only continue to thrive in the years ahead.

“The introduction of the Clean Growth Strategy means LPG now has a broader, more important role to play – providing off-grid homeowners and businesses with an excellent low carbon, low cost alternative.”