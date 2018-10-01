German and Chinese firms team up for EV charging

Two German and Chinese companies have joined forces to drive the global development of charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs).

Hubject – which has been operating in China for almost a year – and Star Charge China are working together to accelerate further market development and support the emergence of standardised market models worldwide.

Star Charge will bring its network of 20,000 charging points to Berlin-based Hubject’s network, opening it up to other market participants and helping it enter the European market.

Together, they aim to build the largest international network of more than 100,000 charging points.

Shao Danwei, CEO of Star Charge said: “We are pleased about the collaboration with Hubject, as we can now offer convenient access to our network to even greater numbers of people, both in China and in Europe.”

