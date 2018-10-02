Alistair Griffiths

Educated with a degree in International Business & Economics, Alistair initially worked for the Government on economic development & spatial progress, honing his market analysis and project management skills. Following this Alistair joined the energy market to work with residential & fixed business long term positions, across gas and power, with one of the Big Six companies. Since joining Total Gas & Power Alistair has ensured the leading industrial & commercial gas supplier manages their short term risk in the UK, Netherlands & Spain gas markets. He also works with clients developing long-term relationships and supporting their knowledge and understanding of wholesale energy markets.