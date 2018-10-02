Quentin Srimshire provides commercial and technical leadership for all new and emerging energy storage projects at KiWi Power, alongside managing the existing portfolio of storage assets. Quentin has a power systems engineering background, and experience in offshore wind, thermal power generation, and offshore oil & gas. Quentin has worked in energy storage projects since 2015, and has been instrumental in the development and construction of over 55MW of assets in the UK.
Quentin Scrimshire
Quentin Srimshire provides commercial and technical leadership for all new and emerging energy storage projects at KiWi Power, alongside managing the existing portfolio of storage assets. Quentin has a power […]