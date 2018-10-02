Rodrigo Matabuena is Islington’s Council Energy Projects Manager. He has over 10 years of experience in designing and developing large scale renewable energy projects. He has been working for local authorities in the UK for the last five years with a particular passion in decentralised energy and district heating. He is currently responsible of the Bunhill 2 Heat Network, a multimillion first of its kind project that will use as its primary source of heat, warm air from a ventilation shaft of an underground rail network.