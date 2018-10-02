Rolls-Royce invests in energy storage start-up company

Rolls-Royce is investing in a Berlin-based energy storage and systems start-up company.

Qinous provides smart energy storage solutions, with an integrated microgrid and energy management system, suited to both on and off grid applications.

Microgrids combine cogeneration plants, diesel and gas-powered generation and renewable sources with batteries and a control system that link up all the elements in an intelligent energy management system, helping optimise energy use.

Qinous has gained experience in the integration of battery storage and energy systems in microgrids in more than 30 projects worldwide and has already integrated MTU Onsite Energy systems from Rolls-Royce in such projects.

Marcus A. Wassenberg, CFO and Labour Director at Rolls-Royce Power Systems said: “As a strategic investor, the aim is to set up a partnership with Qinous for the development of innovative energy storage solutions and together offer cleaner solutions designed to meet tomorrow’s needs.

“With the use of energy storage and renewable sources, operators of hotels, hospitals or schools are able to make significant fuel cost savings and at the same time protect the environment.