UK charities offered £2.5m to support vulnerable energy customers

Charities in the UK are being invited to bid for a share of £2.5 million to support energy customers in vulnerable situations.

The funding is part of the Energy Redress Scheme, which consists of voluntary payments made by energy suppliers that breached Ofgem’s rules.

Energy Saving Trust was previously appointed by the regulator to manage the distribution of the funds to eligible charitable organisations.

Those wishing to submit an application have been asked to completed registrations on the dedicated website two weeks prior to the deadline of 15thOctober 2018, to allow for due diligence to take place.

Mike Thornton, Group Director of Operations at Energy Saving Trust said: “This is a terrific opportunity for organisations to tackle issues they experience with either energy consumption, understanding or availability. This can be delivered in a number of ways, from helping vulnerable groups to developing renewable schemes or even encouraging good energy behaviours and understanding.

“This is the largest pot of money made available so far in the scheme so we’d urge any charity that thinks it can deliver real impact for energy consumers to register and apply.”

The funding round closes on 16thNovember and successful bidders will be announced in the New Year.

Six organisations previously benefitted from funding totalling more than £280,000.

Energy prices will be part of the discussions at Energy Live Expo on 31st October in London, with Energy Minister Claire Perry headlining the event.

To book your place (free if you are an end user), you can e-mail [email protected].