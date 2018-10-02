UKPN announces plans to produce 100MW of flexibility

UK Power Networks (UKPN) has announced ambitious plans to procure more than 100MW of flexibility services from distributed energy resources.

As part of the network operator’s plans to create new markets for flexibility services and lower energy costs for its 8.3 million customers, it will create 25 ‘flexibility first’ zones across its three license areas in London, the South East and East of England.

The network operator will use the Piclo online platform to match energy providers’ resources with where they are required, via an interactive map.

Sotiris Georgiopoulos, Head of Smart Grid Development at UKPN, said: “Our plans are ambitious as we believe market-led flexibility will deliver value for our customers while creating a stronger, more resilient network.

“Stakeholders told us they wanted more certainty in the process and the opportunity to bid for longer-term contracts, so that’s what we are delivering.”

