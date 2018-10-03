Treasury announces independent review into utilities regulators

Chancellor Philip Hammond has announced an independent review into utilities regulators in the UK.

The National Infrastructure Commission will carry out an independent study of the energy, water and telecoms sectors.

The Treasury said it is part of a package of measures to support business to boost skills, growth and prosperity in the UK and ensure the regulatory system “is fit for the future”.

It added: “The UK has a world-class regulatory system which protects the interests of consumers. But it needs to be fit to respond to the challenges of the future to remain cutting-edge.

“[The review] will ensure [the regulators] have the ability to encourage investment, promote competition and innovation and meet the needs of consumers in the 21stcentury.”