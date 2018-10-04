UK’s oil and gas sector steps up safety

The UK’s offshore oil and gas industry continued to see health and safety improvements last year, with a downward trend in the number of reported incidents.

Oil & Gas UK said only 255 such incidents took place in 2017, 67% lower than the year of the millennium and the lowest on record.

It recorded no work-related fatalities across the UK Continental Shelf.

Despite the continued improvements in process safety, personal safety, aviation and health, the industry representative stressed there was no room for complacency.

Oil & Gas UK Health and Safety Manager Trevor Stapleton said: “As a major hazard industry, the UK’s offshore oil and gas sector has a clear duty to protect the health and safety of our people.”

The offshore wind sector also achieved a decline in health and safety incidents in 2017, despite seeing massive sector growth.