UK’s oil and gas sector steps up safety

Oil & gas UK says the number of reported incidents last year was the lowest on record

By Jonny Bairstow
Thursday 4 October 2018
The UK’s offshore oil and gas industry continued to see health and safety improvements last year, with a downward trend in the number of reported incidents.

Oil & Gas UK said only 255 such incidents took place in 2017, 67% lower than the year of the millennium and the lowest on record.

It recorded no work-related fatalities across the UK Continental Shelf.

Despite the continued improvements in process safety, personal safety, aviation and health, the industry representative stressed there was no room for complacency.

Oil & Gas UK Health and Safety Manager Trevor Stapleton said: “As a major hazard industry, the UK’s offshore oil and gas sector has a clear duty to protect the health and safety of our people.”

The offshore wind sector also  achieved a decline in health and safety incidents in 2017, despite seeing massive sector growth.

