Viridor invests £3.7m at materials recycling facility

Viridor has invested £3.7 million at its Crayford Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) near Dartford.

The facility processes large volumes of municipal and commercial dry mixed materials – such as paper, card, plastic bottles, cans and glass.

The recycling and waste management company said around £2.7 million has been invested in “enhanced paper purity” while the rest of the money has gone towards fire protection systems.

Head of Recycling Assets Colin Richardson said: “This will be achieved by specifically targeting contaminates in the sorted Mixed Paper (SMP) after processing from the ballistic separator lines.

“The new Helios fire protection and water cannon system is focused on the storage areas for incoming materials and this is considered the most likely source of any potential fires.”